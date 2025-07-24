Indian Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 24%

The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 2,403 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income rose to Rs 18,721 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 16,945 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank surged to Rs 16,283 crore compared to Rs 15,039 crore in the June quarter Fiscal 2025.