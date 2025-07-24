Indian Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 24%
State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday posted a 24% rise in net profit to Rs 2,973 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 2,403 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The total income rose to Rs 18,721 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 16,945 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank surged to Rs 16,283 crore compared to Rs 15,039 crore in the June quarter Fiscal 2025.
During the period under review, its operating profit increased to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,502 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 3.01% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 3.77% a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.18%, against 0.39% in the year-ago period.
As a result, provisions and contingencies significantly declined to Rs 691 crore during the first quarter from Rs 1,258 crore a year ago.
Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 98.2% from 96.66%.
At the same time, Return on Assets improved to 1.34% for June 2025 against 1.20% in June 2024.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.80% from 16.47% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.