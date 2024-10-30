Indian Bank On Track To Reduce Bad Loans With Improved Recovery, Says CEO Shanti Lal Jain

Indian Bank is on track to reduce its non-performing assets in the upcoming quarters of the current financial year on the back of improved recovery, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shanti Lal Jain.

He told NDTV Profit, “We talk about two things with regard to asset quality. We always say our recovery will be more than our slippage, due to which our gross NPA may come down. So our recovery last year was Rs 8,700 crore and slippage was Rs 6,600 crore."

Jain pointed out, "In the current half year too, Rs 3,958 crore is the recovery and Rs 3,200 crore is slippage. So, recovery is more than slippage.”