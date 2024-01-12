Urban Shoppers Expected To Boost Earnings At India’s Top Consumer Firms

Thursday: TSMC (2330 TT) is poised for a strong rebound this year, with revenue likely soaring 22% in 2024. The company has said last year’s sales fell 4.5% to NT$2.16 trillion ($69.4 billion). Estimates compiled by Bloomberg show quarterly net income probably fell 24%. The revenue growth in 2024 will be led by inventory restocking and strong AI demand on its N5 nodes, JPMorgan said. Demand for AI training should remain solid and edge AI would be a key monitoring point for any further revenue upside, according to Goldman Sachs.