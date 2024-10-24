India Inc Q2 Revenue Growth Slowest In Any Quarter In Last Four Years: Crisil

The expected September quarter revenue growth of Indian companies on a year-on-year basis is slowest in any quarter of the last four years, weighed by muted growth in construction, industrial commodities, and investment linked sectors.

India Inc is estimated to have experienced a slower revenue growth of 5-7% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to Crisil's Market Intelligence and Analysis report. It noted that this is the slowest growth since September quarter of fiscal 2021.

The report has analysed over 400 companies across 47 sectors, excluding financial services and oil companies.

Construction, industrial commodities and investment-linked sectors, which account for 38% of its sample's revenue, grew only 1%, weighing down the overall growth in the second quarter, the ratings agency said.

The report pointed out several factors for this muted growth, including monsoon and weak pricing impacting the cement sector, an influx of cheap imports from China leading to a price decline for steel companies, as well as sluggish spending by the government after elections.