IMFA Profit Jumps To Nearly Rs 109 Crore In Dec Quarter

Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, IMFA, said, "The third quarter earnings numbers are creditable in a difficult global environment where stainless steel demand has been muted and ferro chrome prices have softened, though costs have come down significantly too. The moderation in the Chinese economy has had an impact across the commodities spectrum but we do not expect any further downside."

Bhubaneswar-based IMFA is a leading integrated producer of value added ferro chrome with installed 284,000 tonnes per annum.