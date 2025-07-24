IEX Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 21%

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. reported a 21% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The power trading exchange recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 113.04 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 93.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 13.3% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 139.99 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 100.03 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded 40 basis points at 81.4%.

This comes after the shares of the company hit an all-time low on Thursday after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's approval of a phased rollout of market coupling across India's power exchanges, starting with a three-month pilot run.

The decision shifts price-setting responsibilities from individual exchanges to a central body, a development that may hurt Indian Energy Exchange, which currently handles the bulk of trade volumes and plays a key role in price discovery.

The change is aimed at improving market efficiency, but it reduces the commercial price discovery role of exchanges like IEX in determining prices. Since IEX earns most of its revenue from high-volume trading in the Day-Ahead Market and Real-Time Market segments, the shift could affect its position and profitability.