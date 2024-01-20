ADVERTISEMENT
IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 18.4%, Meets Estimates
The private lender's net profit increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the October–December quarter.
IDFC First Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose 18.4%, meeting analysts' estimates.The private lender's net profit increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 751 crore for the quarter.IDFC First Bank Q3 FY24 HighlightsNet interest income up 30% at Rs 4,286.6 crore (YoY).Net profit up 18.4% at R...
IDFC First Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose 18.4%, meeting analysts' estimates.
The private lender's net profit increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 751 crore for the quarter.
IDFC First Bank Q3 FY24 Highlights
Net interest income up 30% at Rs 4,286.6 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 18.4% at Rs 715.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 751 crore) (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.04% vs 2.11% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.68% vs 0.68% (QoQ).
(This is a developing story)
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT