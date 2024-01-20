NDTV ProfitEarningsIDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 18.4%, Meets Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 18.4%, Meets Estimates

The private lender's net profit increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the October–December quarter.

20 Jan 2024, 05:16 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IDFC First Bank branch. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An IDFC First Bank branch. (Source: NDTV Profit)

IDFC First Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose 18.4%, meeting analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 715.7 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 751 crore for the quarter.

IDFC First Bank Q3 FY24 Highlights

  • Net interest income up 30% at Rs 4,286.6 crore (YoY).

  • Net profit up 18.4% at Rs 715.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 751 crore) (YoY).

  • Gross NPA at 2.04% vs 2.11% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 0.68% vs 0.68% (QoQ).

(This is a developing story)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT