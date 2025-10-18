ADVERTISEMENT
IDFC First Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges More Than 75%, NII Up 7%
However, the operating profit declined 4% to Rs Rs 1,880 crore from Rs 1,962 crore.
IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 soared 75.5%, year-on-year. The bank reported a bottom-line of Rs 352 crore against Rs 201 crore in the same quarter last year.
Net Interest Income (NII) stood at Rs 5,113 crore up 7% from Rs 4,788 crore in the year-ago period. However, the operating profit declined 4% to Rs 1,880 crore from Rs 1,962 crore.
IDFC First Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit up 75.5% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 201 crore (YoY)
Operating Profit down 4% at Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 1,962 crore (YoY)
NII up 7% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,788 crore (YoY)
