IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule And Other Key Details
IDFC First Bank will host an earnings call on July 26 at 6 p.m. to discuss its Q1FY26 financial results with analysts and investors.
IDFC First Bank Ltd. is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 this weekend. In a filing, the bank informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve its Q1 financial results.
IDFC First Bank is a leading private sector lender. It was formed after the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. It offers a wide range of investment and financing options.
IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Date
IDFC First Bank has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, July 26, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. The results will be subject to a limited review by the bank’s joint statutory auditors.
IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
IDFC First Bank has announced the closure of its trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 to July 28, in compliance with its code of conduct for the prohibition of insider trading. The trading window will reopen on July 29, following the announcement of the bank’s financial results for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.
IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call
IDFC First Bank will conduct an earnings call with analysts and investors on Saturday, July 26, at 6 p.m. IST, to discuss its financial performance for Q1FY26. The conference call will feature the bank’s senior management, who will provide insights into the quarterly results and address participant queries.
Participants can join the conference through the following dial-in numbers:
Universal Access (India):
+91 22 6280 1575
+91 22 7115 8251
Toll-Free Numbers:
Singapore: 8001012045
UK: 08081011573
Hong Kong: 800964448
USA: 18667462133
IDFC First Bank Q4 FY25 Results
IDFC First Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 304 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 58% year-on-year decline compared to Rs 724 crore in Q4FY24. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.8% YoY to Rs 4,907 crore compared to Rs 4,469 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4FY25, the bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 5.95%.
IDFC First Bank Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, IDFC First Bank shares have declined 3.09%. The stock has fallen 2.04% in the past month. Over the last six months, shares of the bank have grown 24.50%, while rising 10.03% year-to-date. However, the stock has declined 5.40% over the last one year.
Shares of the company touched a 52-week high of Rs 78.45 apiece on the NSE on July 4 and a 52-week low of Rs 52.46 on April 7, 2025.
IDFC First Bank shares ended 3.10% lower at Rs 70.63 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.