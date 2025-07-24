⁠IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule And Other Key Details

IDFC First Bank Ltd. is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 this weekend. In a filing, the bank informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve its Q1 financial results.

IDFC First Bank is a leading private sector lender. It was formed after the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. It offers a wide range of investment and financing options.