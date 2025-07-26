IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

IDFC First Bank is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 2,997 crore and a net interest income of Rs 22,493 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post a net interest margin of 6.25%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Saturday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,497 crore and net interest income of Rs 7,391 crore, while net interest margin is expected at 4.7%.

Whirlpool of India is likely to report a net profit of Rs 137 crore and total revenue of Rs 2,529 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 204 crore, and margin is expected at 8.1%.

Take a look at the company's estimates: