IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Whirlpool of India will also post its Q1FY26 results on Saturday. Check the earnings estimates here.
IDFC First Bank is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 2,997 crore and a net interest income of Rs 22,493 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post a net interest margin of 6.25%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Saturday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,497 crore and net interest income of Rs 7,391 crore, while net interest margin is expected at 4.7%.
Whirlpool of India is likely to report a net profit of Rs 137 crore and total revenue of Rs 2,529 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 204 crore, and margin is expected at 8.1%.
Take a look at the company's estimates:
IDFC First Bank Q4FY25 Highlights
The bank's net profit more than halved on a yearly basis to Rs 304 crore, led by a sharp rise in provisions especially made for the microfinance institutions segment. While net interest income of the bank rose by 10% on the year to Rs 4,907 crore, net interest margin fell by 9 basis points from 6.04% a quarter ago.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY25 Highlights
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on the back of higher provisions made for its distressed microfinance institution loan book. The lender's net profit dipped 14% annually to Rs 3,552 crore. The net interest income rose over 5% year-on-year to Rs 7,284 crore. Consequently, net interest margins were 4.97% as of March-end, higher than 4.93% a quarter ago.