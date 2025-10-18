ADVERTISEMENT
IDBI Bank Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles, Asset Quality Improves
IDBI Bank's Q2 gross non-performing assets improved to 2.65% from 2.93% in the previous quarter.
IDBI Bank reported a 98% year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter to Rs 3,627 crore, compared with Rs 1,836 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exhanges on Saturday.
Net interest income declined 15% year-on-year to Rs 3,285 crore from Rs 3,875 crore. Operating profit, however, rose 17% to Rs 3,523 crore from Rs 3,006 crore.
Gross non-performing assets improved to 2.65% from 2.93% in the previous quarter. Net NPA remained flat at 0.21%.
IDBI Bank Q2 Results (Standalone, YoY)
Net Profit up 98% At Rs 3,627 crore versus Rs 1,836 crore
NII down 15% At Rs 3,285 crore versus Rs 3,875 crore
Operating Profit up 17% At Rs 3,523 crore versus Rs 3,006 crore
Gross NPA at 2.65% versus 2.93%
Net NPA flat at 0.21%
