IDBI Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 39%

The bank's net advances rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 2.01 lakh crore as against Rs 1.68 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The banks provision coverage ratio was at 99.42% with a 32-basis points year-on-year growth.

Deposits as of Sept. 30, 2024, were Rs 2.77 lakh crore, an increase of 11% over last year.

NIM for the quarter grew 54 bps quarter-on-quarter to 4.87%.

(This is a developing story)