IDBI Bank Q2 Business Updates: Net Advances Jump 15%, Deposits Up 9%

IDBI Bank reported a robust Q1 for FY26, with a 17% rise in net profit to Rs 2,007 crore, compared to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income rose to Rs 8,458 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 7,471 crore in the year-ago period, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 7,021 crore, as compared to Rs 6,666 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

However, net interest income (NII) declined to Rs 3,166 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against Rs 3,233 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 2,354 crore, from Rs 2,076 crore in quarter 1 of fiscal 2025.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.93% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.87% in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.21% from 0.23% in the year-ago period. Net advances rose to Rs 2,11,907 crore as of June 30, 2025, as against Rs 1,94,026 crore as of June 30, 2024, registering a growth of 9%.