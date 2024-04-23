ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Net Profit Down 26% To Rs 174 Crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. on Tuesday reported a 26% drop in net profit to Rs 174 crore for the quarter ended March 31 on higher expenses. The private sector insurer had a profit of Rs 235 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23. The insurer's net premium income rose 17% to Rs 14,788 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 12,629 crore in the year-ago period.