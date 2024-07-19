ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Profit Rises 39%, Beats Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 39% uptick in its net profit on a sequential basis for the first quarter of this financial year, beating street expectations.

The insurance services company reported a bottom line of Rs 580.4 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 390.4 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 519.9-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.