ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Surges 18%; Dividend Declared
Total income up 12.5% to Rs 6,583 crore versus Rs 5,851 crore.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 18% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ended September.
The insurer posted a net income of Rs 820 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The total income also rose 12.5% to Rs 6,583 crore versus Rs 5,851 crore.
The net premium earned during the quarter under review climbed 12.45% to Rs 5,651 crore, compared to Rs 5,025 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The gross premium has risen by 1.61% to Rs 7,058.6 crore, as compared to Rs 6,946.3 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Lombard Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 18.1% to Rs 820 crore versus Rs 694 crore.
The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share to the eligible shareholders with a face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The record date for determining the candidates is Oct. 31.
The dividend will be disbursed to the concerned shareholders before Nov. 13.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance closed 1.72% higher at Rs 1,854.8 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 11.23% in the last 12 months and risen 3.75% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 19 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.