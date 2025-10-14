ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Surges 18%; Dividend Declared

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 18% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ended September.

The insurer posted a net income of Rs 820 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The total income also rose 12.5% to Rs 6,583 crore versus Rs 5,851 crore.

The net premium earned during the quarter under review climbed 12.45% to Rs 5,651 crore, compared to Rs 5,025 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The gross premium has risen by 1.61% to Rs 7,058.6 crore, as compared to Rs 6,946.3 crore in the year-ago period.