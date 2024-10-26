ICICI Bank, REC, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd., REC Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Saturday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.

ICICI Bank is likely to report a net standalone profit of Rs 10,952 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.

REC, a public finance company, is likely to clock a standalone bottom line of Rs 3,745 crore. IDFC First Bank is likely to have a standalone profit of Rs 670 crore, while Yes Bank is expected to report profit worth Rs 513 crore.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is estimated to report a profit of Rs 217 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,218 crore. The integrated steel manufacturer is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 324 crore and an Ebitda margin at 26.6%, as per Bloomberg analysts.

JK Cement Ltd. is estimated to report a profit of Rs 111 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,550 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 370 crore and an Ebitda margin at 14.5%, according to Bloomberg estimates.

SBFC Finance Ltd. is expected to clock in Rs 81 crore as standalone profit, as per analysts.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd., an industrial application transformers manufacturer, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 74 crore and a revenue of Rs 425 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 79 crore and an Ebitda margin at 18.6%, as per Bloomberg analysts.

Cement company Sanghi Industries Ltd. is estimated to report a loss of Rs 75 crore and a revenue of Rs 269 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 9 crore and an Ebitda margin at 3.4%, according to Bloomberg estimates.