ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review: In 'A League Of Its Own', Say Bullish Brokerages

ICICI Bank Ltd. is projected by brokerages as a sector leader poised for sustained growth given its resilience in the current economic environment, coupled with strong fundamentals, effective cost controls, and a solid return on assets. They remain highly optimistic about the private lender's outlook.

Jefferies highlighted that ICICI Bank is operating on a "league of its own" citing its operational efficiency and improving cost-to-income ratio. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock and increased its target price to Rs 1,550 apiece, citing the lender's diversified loan portfolio and cautious stance on unsecured lending. It also noted that the bank’s stable loan-to-deposit ratio and deposit growth support sustainable expansion.

Nuvama Institutional Equities remains positive on ICICI Bank, selecting it as a top sector pick with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,420. The brokerage pointed to ICICI’s strong asset quality, reflected in reduced slippage ratios quarter-over-quarter, as a key factor for its bullish stance.

The report highlights ICICI’s ability to maintain a stable credit cost trajectory even amid economic challenges, positioning it to deliver a strong performance in a weak sector.