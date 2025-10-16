ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History

ICICI Bank will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. IST on Oct. 18 to discuss its financial results for Q2FY26.

The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in numbers:

Universal:

+91-22-62801154

+91-22-71158055

Toll-free:

India: 18001201221

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

An audio recording and transcript of the call will be made available on the bank’s website.