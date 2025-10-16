ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History
ICICI Bank is scheduled to host an earnings call on Oct. 18 to discuss its financial results with investors and analysts.
ICICI Bank Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30 this weekend. The leading private sector lender confirmed the date of the earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Date
ICICI Bank has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, Oct. 18, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q2FY26.
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and ICICI Bank’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the bank’s securities has been closed for all designated persons, including directors, and their immediate relatives since Oct. 1. The trading window will remain shut till Oct. 20, both days inclusive, the lender informed the stock exchanges.
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Earnings Call
ICICI Bank will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. IST on Oct. 18 to discuss its financial results for Q2FY26.
The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in numbers:
Universal:
+91-22-62801154
+91-22-71158055
Toll-free:
India: 18001201221
Hong Kong: 800964448
Singapore: 8001012045
UK: 08081011573
USA: 18667462133
An audio recording and transcript of the call will be made available on the bank’s website.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results
ICICI Bank posted strong earnings for the June 2025 quarter, supported by loan growth, higher net interest income and stable asset quality. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,768.21 crore, marking a 15.45% increase year-on-year (YoY). Its net interest income rose 11% YoY to Rs 21,635 crore. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the June 2025 quarter stood at 4.34%, broadly in line with 4.36% recorded in the same period of the preceding financial year.
ICICI Bank Share Price History
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. have gained 2% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has declined 1.1%. However, the stock has gained 3.6% in the past six months, while rising 9.5% year-to-date. Shares of the bank have gained 13% in the last one year.
Shares of ICICI Bank touched their 52-week high of Rs 1,500 apiece on the NSE on July 25 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,186 on Jan. 23.
At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, ICICI Bank shares were trading 0.5% up at Rs 1,405.80 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.