ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
ICICI Bank Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on Saturday. In a filing to the stock exchanges last month, the second-largest private sector lender in India informed about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the Q1FY26 results.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Date
A meeting of the bank’s Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on July 19 to consider and approve the Q1FY26 results, according to the stock exchange notification dated June 25.
During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the bank’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal ended June 2025.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
ICICI Bank has announced that, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in its securities was closed on July 1. It will remain closed till July 28, 2025. The restriction applies to all designated persons, including directors and their immediate relatives, as per the guidelines to prevent insider trading.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call
ICICI Bank will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. IST on July 19 to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Participants can join the call using these universal dial-in numbers:
+91-22-62801154
+91-22-71158055
Toll-free dial-in numbers are available for the following regions:
India: 1800 120 1221
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Singapore: 800 101 2045
United Kingdom: 0808 101 1573
United States: 1 866 746 2133
ICICI Bank Q4FY25 Results
ICICI Bank reported an 18% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 12,630 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by strong operating performance and improved asset quality. The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 11% YoY to Rs 21,193 crore in Q4FY25.
The private lender’s net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 0.39% in the March quarter from 0.42% in the previous quarter. The gross NPA stood at 1.67% in Q4FY25 compared to 1.96% in the December 2024 quarter.
ICICI Bank Share Price History
ICIC Bank shares have declined marginally by 0.29% in the past five sessions. In the last month, the stock has risen by 0.24%. Over the past six months, shares of the bank have gained 14.85%, while rising 13.25% in the last year. Shares of the bank have advanced 10.31% year-to-date.
Shares of ICICI Bank touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,471 apiece on the NSE on May 26, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,153 on Aug. 14, 2024.
At 9:56 a.m. on Friday, ICICI Bank shares were trading 0.23% lower at Rs 1,415.40 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.27% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.