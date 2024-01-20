ICICI Bank Profit Meets Estimates, Persistent Systems Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit grew 24% on higher other income and lower provisions, meeting estimates.

The private sector lender posted a profit of Rs 10,271 crore for the October–December period, compared with Rs 8,312 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm Persistent Systems Ltd. rose 3.58% over the previous three months to Rs 2,498.21 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.