ICICI Bank Profit Meets Estimates, Persistent Systems Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Saturday.
ICICI Bank Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit grew 24% on higher other income and lower provisions, meeting estimates.
The private sector lender posted a profit of Rs 10,271 crore for the October–December period, compared with Rs 8,312 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm Persistent Systems Ltd. rose 3.58% over the previous three months to Rs 2,498.21 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
ICICI Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 23.5% to Rs 10,271 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9949.8 crore)
NII up 13% at Rs 18,679 crore.
Gross NPA down 18 basis points to 2.3%. (QoQ)
Net NPA up 1 bps 0.44%. (QoQ)
Persistent Systems Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.58% at Rs 2,498.21 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,488.62 crore)
EBIT up 9.77% at Rs 363.10 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 353.60 crore)
EBIT margin up 82 bps at 14.53%. (Bloomberg estimate: 14.21%)
Net profit up 8.68% at Rs 286.13 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 280.33 crore)
IDFC First Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 18% at Rs 715.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 791.4 crore)
NII up 30% at Rs 4,286.6 crore.
Other income up 32% to Rs 1,516.5 crore.
Gross NPA down 7 basis points at 2.04%. (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.68% vs 0.68% (QoQ).
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 35% at Rs 421.1 crore.
NII up 2% at Rs 1,280 crore.
Gross NPA at 4.84% vs 5.26% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.83% vs 1.04% (QoQ)
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 338.8% at Rs 324.2 crore.
Ebitda up 145.37% at Rs 87.82 crore.
Ebitda margin down 2135 bps at 27.08%.
Net profit up 158% at Rs 64.46 crore.