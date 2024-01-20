ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank Of India Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Saturday.

The bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 9,949.8 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is expected to clock in a net profit of Rs 3,163.3 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates.

Also, Union Bank of India will be reporting its results for the third quarter on Saturday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,465.2 crore, according to estimates.

Other companies that will be reporting their earnings on Saturday include IDBI Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., and Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday: