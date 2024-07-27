ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, REC, IDFC First Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and REC Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Saturday.

Private lender ICICI Bank is expected to post a standalone net profit of Rs 10,739.4 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is expected to post a profit of Rs 7,279.24 crore, while REC is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 3,591 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include SBFC Finance Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Transport Corp of India, among others.