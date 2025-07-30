Hyundai, Tata Steel, IndiGo, Indus Towers, Power Grid Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Business NewsEarningsHyundai, Tata Steel, IndiGo, Indus Towers, Power Grid Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
IndiGo is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,213.9 crore and total revenue of Rs 20,807 crore.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit/Meta AI)

Auto giant Hyundai is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,168.9 crore and revenue of Rs 16,685.5 crore for the first quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Tata Steel will also be reporting its results for the quarter. The company is likely to clock a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter advance in net profit at Rs 1,786 crore and 8.6% fall in revenue to Rs 51,392 crore for the quarter ending June.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:

IndiGo is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,213.9 crore and total revenue of Rs 20,807 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 4,991.25 crore, and margin is expected at 24%.

Indus Tower is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,726.23 crore and total revenue of Rs 8,035.15 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 4,284.62 crore, and margin is expected at 53.3%.

