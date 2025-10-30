Hyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Up, Margin Beats Estimates Despite Lower Volumes

Business NewsEarningsHyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Up, Margin Beats Estimates Despite Lower Volumes
Consolidated net profit surged 14% year-on-year to Rs 1,572 crore in the July-September quarter.

30 Oct 2025, 03:27 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hyundai Motor India.&nbsp;(Photo Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Hyundai Motor India. (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
Hyundai Motos India Ltd. reported a double-digit rise in profit in the second-quarter of financial year 2025. Margin beat expectations despite lower volumes.

Consolidated net profit surged 14% year-on-year to Rs 1,572 crore in the July-September quarter, according to results announced on Thursday.1507

Hyundai Motor Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 17,461 crore versus Rs 17,260 crore. (Estimate: Rs 17,638 crore)

  • Ebitda up 10.1% to Rs 2,429 crore versus Rs 2,205 crore. (Estimate: Rs 2,371 crore)

  • Margin at 13.9% versus 12.8%. (Estimate: 13.4% )

  • Net profit up 14.3% to Rs 1,572 crore versus Rs 1,375 crore (Estimate Rs 1,507 crore)

The margin growth is key as the volumes actually fell 0.5% this quarter to 1.9 lakh units. Favourable export and product mix coupled with cost reduction efforts improved margins YoY while better operating leverage and product mix helped on a sequential basis.

New launches will drive growth for the company with New Venue scheduled to launch on Nov. 4. Venue is a key launch for the company as it is almost one-fourth of overall volumes in India. The new Venue will have a ADAS Level 2 and more than 65 advanced safety features and 20 Controller Over-theAir (OTA) vehicle updates.

Export momentum continued in the September quarter with overall volumes up 21%. Share of petrol vehicles are down 61% compared to 67% while diesel share has increased to 23% from 20%. CNG share has increased to 15% versus 13% while EV share has now increased to 1.1% with the launch of Creta EV.

