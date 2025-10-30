Hyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Up, Margin Beats Estimates Despite Lower Volumes

The margin growth is key as the volumes actually fell 0.5% this quarter to 1.9 lakh units. Favourable export and product mix coupled with cost reduction efforts improved margins YoY while better operating leverage and product mix helped on a sequential basis.

New launches will drive growth for the company with New Venue scheduled to launch on Nov. 4. Venue is a key launch for the company as it is almost one-fourth of overall volumes in India. The new Venue will have a ADAS Level 2 and more than 65 advanced safety features and 20 Controller Over-theAir (OTA) vehicle updates.

Export momentum continued in the September quarter with overall volumes up 21%. Share of petrol vehicles are down 61% compared to 67% while diesel share has increased to 23% from 20%. CNG share has increased to 15% versus 13% while EV share has now increased to 1.1% with the launch of Creta EV.