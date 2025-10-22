HUL Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
Hindustan Unilever quarterly results: The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
HUL Q2 Results News: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 this week. It is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. It is a subsidiary of the diversified British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company, Unilever. Here’s everything you need to know about HUL’s Q2 FY26 results schedule.
HUL Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Oct. 23 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, HUL informed the stock exchanges in a filing last month.
“This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 23rd October, 2025, inter alia, to consider: - the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period,” the filing dated Sept. 12 read.
The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
HUL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Sept. 15. The trading restrictions will be lifted from Oct. 27.
HUL Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
HUL Share Price History
Shares of HUL have risen 2.78% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, HUL's share price has risen 0.61% and in the last six months, the FMCG stock has increased 7.89%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have rallied 11.45%. However, in the past year, the stock has dropped 3.49%.
HUL shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,750.00 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,136 apiece on March 4, 2025.
Hindustan Unilever shares ended 0.25% lower at Rs 2,588 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.