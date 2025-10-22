HUL Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Oct. 23 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, HUL informed the stock exchanges in a filing last month.

The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.