HUL, Bajaj Finance, Heritage Foods To Post Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsHUL, Bajaj Finance, Heritage Foods To Post Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.

23 Jul 2024, 05:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Heritage Foods Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Heritage Foods is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 426 crore and a top line of Rs 1,034 crore for the three months till June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Unilever is expected to post a revenue of Rs 15,587 crore and profit of Rs 2,601 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Tuesday include Indoco Remedies Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., SRF Ltd., Steel Strip Wheels Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd.

