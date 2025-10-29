Business NewsEarningsHPCL Q2 Results: Profit Declines 12.4%, Revenue Goes Down
ADVERTISEMENT

HPCL Q2 Results: Profit Declines 12.4%, Revenue Goes Down

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Ebitda Rs 6,891 crore 9.3% down from Rs 7,602 crore. Margin was largely flat at 6.8%.

29 Oct 2025, 09:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HPCL petrol pump in Bengaluru. (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HPCL petrol pump in Bengaluru. (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of Indian Ltd. (HPCL) released its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Wednesday and reported a 12.4% decline in its net profit sequentially, as per an exchange filing.

The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter was at Rs 3,830 crore compared to Rs 4,371 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue went down 9% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore from Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Ebitda Rs 6,891 crore 9.3% down from Rs 7,602 crore. Margin was largely flat at 6.8%.

Numbers de-grew quarter-on-quarter owing to weakness in the marketing segment. However, earnings are much better than the street estimates. Ebitda was ahead of the estimates due to higher-than-expected gross refining margins.

This was largely expected after a strong set of numbers by IOCL, MRPL and Chennai Petroleum. Quantum of beat for HPCL is much higher. HPCL Ebitda was 18.5% higher compared to estimates and also the 9% beat reported by IOCL.

HPCL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net Profit down 12.4% at Rs 3,830 crore versus Rs 4,371 crore

  • Revenue down 9% at Rs 1.01 lakh crore versus Rs 1.11 lakh crore

  • Ebitda down 9.3% at Rs 6,891 crore versus Rs 7,602 crore

  • Margin at 6.8% versus 6.9%

HPCL Share Price

The shares of Hindustan Petroleum close 3.69% higher at Rs 468.85 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.45% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday. The stock has risen 14.70% year-to-date and 20.68% in the last 12 months.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: United Breweries Profit More Than Halves; Railtel Corp Profit Up Nearly 5%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: United Breweries Profit More Than Halves; Railtel Corp Profit Up Nearly 5%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT