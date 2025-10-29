HPCL Q2 Results: Profit Declines 12.4%, Revenue Goes Down
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Ebitda Rs 6,891 crore 9.3% down from Rs 7,602 crore. Margin was largely flat at 6.8%.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of Indian Ltd. (HPCL) released its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Wednesday and reported a 12.4% decline in its net profit sequentially, as per an exchange filing.
The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter was at Rs 3,830 crore compared to Rs 4,371 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue went down 9% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore from Rs 1.11 lakh crore.
Numbers de-grew quarter-on-quarter owing to weakness in the marketing segment. However, earnings are much better than the street estimates. Ebitda was ahead of the estimates due to higher-than-expected gross refining margins.
This was largely expected after a strong set of numbers by IOCL, MRPL and Chennai Petroleum. Quantum of beat for HPCL is much higher. HPCL Ebitda was 18.5% higher compared to estimates and also the 9% beat reported by IOCL.
HPCL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit down 12.4% at Rs 3,830 crore versus Rs 4,371 crore
Revenue down 9% at Rs 1.01 lakh crore versus Rs 1.11 lakh crore
Ebitda down 9.3% at Rs 6,891 crore versus Rs 7,602 crore
Margin at 6.8% versus 6.9%
HPCL Share Price
The shares of Hindustan Petroleum close 3.69% higher at Rs 468.85 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.45% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday. The stock has risen 14.70% year-to-date and 20.68% in the last 12 months.