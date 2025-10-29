HPCL Q2 Results: Profit Declines 12.4%, Revenue Goes Down

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of Indian Ltd. (HPCL) released its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Wednesday and reported a 12.4% decline in its net profit sequentially, as per an exchange filing.

The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter was at Rs 3,830 crore compared to Rs 4,371 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue went down 9% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore from Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Ebitda Rs 6,891 crore 9.3% down from Rs 7,602 crore. Margin was largely flat at 6.8%.

Numbers de-grew quarter-on-quarter owing to weakness in the marketing segment. However, earnings are much better than the street estimates. Ebitda was ahead of the estimates due to higher-than-expected gross refining margins.

This was largely expected after a strong set of numbers by IOCL, MRPL and Chennai Petroleum. Quantum of beat for HPCL is much higher. HPCL Ebitda was 18.5% higher compared to estimates and also the 9% beat reported by IOCL.