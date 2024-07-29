HPCL Q1 Results: Profit Falls Nearly 88%, Gross Refining Margin Down 32%

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s first-quarter profit fell sequentially, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Rs 1,089.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Average gross refining margin for the quarter fell 32% to $5.03 per barrel of oil, as compared with $7.4 per barrel in the previous quarter.