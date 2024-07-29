HPCL Q1 Results: Profit Falls Nearly 88%, Gross Refining Margin Down 32%

NDTV ProfitEarningsHPCL Q1 Results: Profit Falls Nearly 88%, Gross Refining Margin Down 32%
The company's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter-ended June.

29 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Hindustan Petroleum Corp. petrol pump (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Hindustan Petroleum Corp. petrol pump (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s first-quarter profit fell sequentially, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Rs 1,089.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Average gross refining margin for the quarter fell 32% to $5.03 per barrel of oil, as compared with $7.4 per barrel in the previous quarter.

HPCL Q1 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 0.6% to Rs 1.13 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,09,298.1 crore).

  • Ebitda down 56.1% to Rs 2,108 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,039.3 crore).

  • Margin at 1.9% versus 4.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.8%).

  • Net profit falls 87.5% to Rs 365 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,089.1 crore).

Performance

Crude throughput of the company fell 1.4% sequentially to 5.76 million metric tonne.

Market sales, however, saw a 2.3% quarter-on-quarter uptick to 12.07 million metric tonne.

