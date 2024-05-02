How Adani Group Companies Performed In Q4 FY24

Adani Group companies reported robust performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship entity of the Adani Group, saw a 38% rise in profit for FY24. Additionally, the cement manufacturing arm owned by the Adani Group saw its profit rise to Rs 945 crore year-on-year during the quarter. The performance exceeded analysts' expectations, who had estimated a net income of Rs 377.4 crore, according to Bloomberg polls.

Adani Wilmar Ltd., which specialises in food and FMCG products, also achieved remarkable milestones in the previous fiscal. Its sales volume surpassed 1 million tonne, reaching nearly Rs 5,000 crore.