Hudco Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Revenue Jumps
Revenue up 34% to Rs 2,937.3 crore.
Housing & Urban Development Corp. reported a 13% rise in net profit, according to an exchange filing.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 630.2 crore against Rs 557.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Hudco Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.2% to Rs 2,937.31 crore versus Rs 2,188.35 crore.
Net Profit up 13% to Rs 630.23 crore versus Rs 557.75 crore.
