Business NewsEarningsHudco Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Revenue Jumps
ADVERTISEMENT

Hudco Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Revenue Jumps

Revenue up 34% to Rs 2,937.3 crore.

06 Aug 2025, 04:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Housing &amp; Urban Development Corp. (Hudco) (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Housing & Urban Development Corp. (Hudco) (Photo: Freepik)

Housing & Urban Development Corp. reported a 13% rise in net profit, according to an exchange filing.

The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 630.2 crore against Rs 557.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Hudco Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 34.2% to Rs 2,937.31 crore versus Rs 2,188.35 crore.

  • Net Profit up 13% to Rs 630.23 crore versus Rs 557.75 crore.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: HUDCO, Jindal Stainless Profit Rises; PVR Inox Loss Narrows
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: HUDCO, Jindal Stainless Profit Rises; PVR Inox Loss Narrows
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT