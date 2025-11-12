ADVERTISEMENT
Honasa Consumer Q2 Results: MamaEarth Parent Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 17%
MamaEarth's revenue grew to Rs 538 crore as against Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
MamaEarth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd. swung to profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 39.2 crore compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue also saw an uptick, growing 16.5% to Rs 538 crore as against Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation turned positive to Rs 47.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 30.8 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.
Honasa Consumer Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 16.5% to Rs 538 crore versus Rs 462 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 47.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 30.8 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.
Net profit at Rs 39.2 crore versus loss of Rs 18.5 crore.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Live: MamaEarth Swings to Profitability, Asian Paints Profit Surges; HAL Profit Rises 10%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: MamaEarth Swings to Profitability, Asian Paints Profit Surges; HAL Profit Rises 10%
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT