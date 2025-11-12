Honasa Consumer Q2 Results: MamaEarth Parent Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 17%

Business NewsEarningsHonasa Consumer Q2 Results: MamaEarth Parent Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 17%
MamaEarth's revenue grew to Rs 538 crore as against Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period.

12 Nov 2025, 05:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Honasa Consumer Ltd. swings to profit. (Photo: company website)</p></div>
Honasa Consumer Ltd. swings to profit. (Photo: company website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

MamaEarth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd. swung to profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 39.2 crore compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also saw an uptick, growing 16.5% to Rs 538 crore as against Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation turned positive to Rs 47.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 30.8 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.

Honasa Consumer Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rises 16.5% to Rs 538 crore versus Rs 462 crore.

  • EBITDA at Rs 47.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 30.8 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.

  • Net profit at Rs 39.2 crore versus loss of Rs 18.5 crore.

