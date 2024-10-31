Hitachi Energy Bets On These Segments To Drive Growth In Next Three Years

The renewable energy segment promises to be a key growth driver for Hitachi Energy India Ltd. over the next three years, according to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer N Venu.

The top executive told NDTV Profit that the government’s target to add another 550 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030 offers a huge potential for growth.

Hitachi Energy India reported stellar financial numbers in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company's net profit jumped 111.74% to Rs 52.3 crore in the September 2024 quarter against last fiscal's similar period that stood at Rs 24.7 crore.

Revenues for the July–September quarter grew 26.5% YoY to Rs 1,553.8 crore from Rs 1,228.2 crore a year ago, driven mainly by favourable and good order execution during the quarter under review.