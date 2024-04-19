Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 21% But Meets Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsHindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 21% But Meets Estimates
The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

19 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a fall in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analyst estimates. The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares to the Rs 2,041-crore Bloomberg estimate.

The company's revenue also decreased 11% to Rs 7,549 crore during the period.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 11% to Rs 7,549 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,350 crore).

  • Ebitda declined 14% to Rs 3,649 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,632 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 48.3% vs 50% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.4%).

  • Net profit down 21% at Rs 2,038 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,041 crore).

Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 2.1% lower at Rs 396.50 as of 2:47 p.m., compared to a 0.7% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story)

