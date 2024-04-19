Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 21% But Meets Estimates

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a fall in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analyst estimates. The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares to the Rs 2,041-crore Bloomberg estimate.

The company's revenue also decreased 11% to Rs 7,549 crore during the period.