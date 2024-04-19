Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 21% But Meets Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a fall in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analyst estimates. The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares to the Rs 2,041-crore Bloomberg estimate.
The company's revenue also decreased 11% to Rs 7,549 crore during the period.
Ebitda declined 14% to Rs 3,649 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,632 crore).
Ebitda margin at 48.3% vs 50% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.4%).
Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 2.1% lower at Rs 396.50 as of 2:47 p.m., compared to a 0.7% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
