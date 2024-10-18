Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Profit Rises 34.6%, Meets Estimates
Hindustan Zinc reported a net profit of Rs 2,327 crore during the September quarter, compared to the estimated 2,251.3 crore.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.'s net profit rose during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.
The integrated zinc producer's net profit increased 34.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,327 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,251.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 21.5% to Rs 8,252 crore vs Rs 6,791 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,899.38 crore).
Ebitda rose 31.3% to Rs 4,123 crore vs Rs 3,139 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,945.7 crore).
Margins expanded 374 basis points to 49.96% vs 46.2%.
Net profit rose 34.6% to Rs 2,327 crore vs Rs 1,729 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,251.3 crore).
The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 83 crore for the quarter and half year ended September 2024.
(This is a developing story).