Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Profit Rises 34.6%, Meets Estimates

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.'s net profit rose during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.

The integrated zinc producer's net profit increased 34.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,327 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,251.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.