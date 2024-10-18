Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Profit Rises 34.6%, Meets Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsHindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Profit Rises 34.6%, Meets Estimates
Hindustan Zinc reported a net profit of Rs 2,327 crore during the September quarter, compared to the estimated 2,251.3 crore.

18 Oct 2024, 02:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustan Zinc reported an exceptional loss of Rs 83 crore during the period under review. (Photo source: Hindustan Zinc Ltd.)</p></div>
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.'s net profit rose during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.

The integrated zinc producer's net profit increased 34.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,327 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,251.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 21.5% to Rs 8,252 crore vs Rs 6,791 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,899.38 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 31.3% to Rs 4,123 crore vs Rs 3,139 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,945.7 crore).

  • Margins expanded 374 basis points to 49.96% vs 46.2%.

  • Net profit rose 34.6% to Rs 2,327 crore vs Rs 1,729 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,251.3 crore).

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 83 crore for the quarter and half year ended September 2024.

(This is a developing story).

