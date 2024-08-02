Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsHindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates
The integrated zinc producer's net profit increased 19.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,345 crore in the quarter-ended June.

02 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Hindustan Zinc website)</p></div>
(Source: Hindustan Zinc website)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.'s net profit rose during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The integrated zinc producer's net profit increased 19.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,345 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,164-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.6% to Rs 8,130 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,862 crore).

  • Ebitda up 17.9% to Rs 3,946 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,902 crore).

  • Margin expanded by 257 basis points to 48.53% versus 45.96% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.6%).

  • Net profit up 19.3% to Rs 2,345 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,164 crore).

Segment-Wise Revenue

Hindustan Zinc is mainly involved in the space of zinc, lead and silver.

The company's zinc and lead segment saw revenue grow 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 6,421 crore in the first quarter, whereas its silver segment saw a 9.9% uptick over the same period to Rs 1,427 crore.

Production

Hindustan Zinc's total zinc production saw an 1% annual uptick to 2,11,000 tonnes, while saleable lead saw a 2% uptick

The company's saleable silver production declines 7% over the same period.

