Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 this week. The Vedanta Group subsidiary on July 15 informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.

Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest integrated producer of zinc and lead. According to the company, it holds a 77% market share in India’s primary zinc production sector.