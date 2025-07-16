Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will host an earnings conference call on July 18 at 4 p.m. IST, following the announcement of its Q1FY26 results.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 this week. The Vedanta Group subsidiary on July 15 informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.
Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest integrated producer of zinc and lead. According to the company, it holds a 77% market share in India’s primary zinc production sector.
Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Date
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, July 18. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Last month, Hindustan Zinc informed the stock exchange about its trading window closure for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1. The trading window will remain shut until July 20, 2025, in compliance with SEBI guidelines on the prevention of insider trading.
Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is scheduled to hold an earnings conference call at 4 p.m. IST on July 18, 2025, following the announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. During the call, the company’s senior management will discuss the financial and operational performance for the reporting period.
Dial-in Numbers (Universal Access):
+91 22 6280 1340
+91 22 7115 8241
Participants are advised to dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Playback Facility
Available from July 18 to 25
Dial-in Number: +91 22 7194 5757
Playback Code: 06061#
Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 Results
In the fourth quarter of FY25, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a 13.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 8,829 crore from Rs 7,785 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit grew by 47.35% to Rs 3,003 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 2,038 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The company’s Ebitda advanced 17.42% YoY, reaching Rs 4,562 crore against Rs 3,885 crore in the Q4FY24. Operating margin improved by 176 basis points to 51.67%, up from 49.9%.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price History
Hindustan Zinc shares have gained 1.98% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the stock has declined 15.11%. The metal stock has dropped 4.38% over the past six months, while declining 34.23% in the last one year. Year-to-date, shares of Hindustan Zinc have declined 1.94%.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc touched a 52-week high of Rs 669.9 apiece on the NSE on July 15, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 378.15 on March 3, 2025.
Hindustan Zinc shares ended 0.46% lower at Rs 435.45 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.