Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Investors' Call Details And More About HUL Earnings
Shares of Hindustan Unilever have fallen 1.39% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 next month. According to its website, it is India's largest FMCG company. It is a subsidiary of Unilever, a consumer packaged goods company headquartered in London. Here’s everything you need to know about Hindustan Unilever’s Q2 FY26 results schedule.
HUL Q2 Results: Date And FY2026 Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 12, the company announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 23 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended Sept. 30.
"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period," the filing said.
Along with this, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for paying an interim dividend for FY26.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Calendar: TCS, HCLTech, Infosys To Announce Quarterly Earnings, Interim Dividend On This Date
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Sept. 15 and will reopen on Oct. 27.
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Oct. 23 to discuss the results for Q2 FY26 with investors and analysts.
Hindustan Unilever Share Price History
Shares of Hindustan Unilever have fallen 1.39% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has declined 3.23% and in the past six months, it has increased 12.12%. On a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 9.67%. Over the past year, it has decreased by 13.64%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,030 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 27, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,136 apiece on March 4, 2025.
At 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, HUL shares were trading 0.1% lower at Rs 2,546.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.35% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.