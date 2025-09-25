Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Investors' Call Details And More About HUL Earnings

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 12, the company announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 23 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended Sept. 30.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period," the filing said.

Along with this, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for paying an interim dividend for FY26.