Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Results: Profit Rises 77%, But Falls Well Short Of Estimates

A Hindustan Petroleum Corp. petrol pump (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announced a rise in standalone profits in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed consensus analysts' estimates by almost 70%.
The oil marketing company reported a 77% uptick in standalone profits at Rs 631 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 356 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 2,008 crore net profit.
The average gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $4.03 per barrel, compared to $10.49 per barrel during the corresponding previous period.
HPCL Q2 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 12% at Rs 99,925.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,02,203 crore).
Ebitda up 29.3% to Rs 2724.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,258 crore).
Margin at 2.7% versus 1.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.2%).
Net profit up 77% at Rs 631 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,008 crore)