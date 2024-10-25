Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Results: Profit Rises 77%, But Falls Well Short Of Estimates

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announced a rise in standalone profits in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed consensus analysts' estimates by almost 70%.

The oil marketing company reported a 77% uptick in standalone profits at Rs 631 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 356 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 2,008 crore net profit.

The average gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $4.03 per barrel, compared to $10.49 per barrel during the corresponding previous period.