HPCL Q1 Results: Profit Up 30%
Hindustan Petroleum's revenue was up 1% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s standalone net profit rose 30% sequentially in its first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The firm's net profit rose to Rs 4,371 crore from last quarter's Rs 3,355 crore.
HPCL Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 1,10,767.40 crore versus Rs 1,09,492.37 crore.
Net profit up 30% to Rs 4,370.87 crore versus Rs 3,354.98 crore.
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 7,601.77 crore versus Rs 5,803.76 crore.
Margin at 6.9% versus 5.3%.
Shares of HPCL closed 0.25% higher at Rs 402.40 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 1.41% in the last 12 months and fallen 1.55% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 24 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 14.4%.