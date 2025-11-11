Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit Rises 84%; Shares Surge

Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s profit rises 84% to Rs 186.82 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 101.67 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue advanced by 38.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 718.04 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 518.19 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 86% year-on-year to Rs 282.12 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 39.3% from 29.3% reported in quarter ended September 2024.