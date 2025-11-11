Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit Rises 84%; Shares Surge
Hindustan Copper revenue advanced by 38.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 718.04 crore.
Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s profit rises 84% to Rs 186.82 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 101.67 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Revenue advanced by 38.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 718.04 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 518.19 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 86% year-on-year to Rs 282.12 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 39.3% from 29.3% reported in quarter ended September 2024.
Hindustan Copper Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 38.6% to Rs 718.04 crore versus Rs 518.19 crore.
Net Profit up 84% to Rs 186.82 crore versus Rs 101.67 crore.
Ebitda up 86% to Rs 282.12 crore versus Rs 151.80 crore.
Margin at 39.3% versus 29.3%.
Hindustan Copper Share Price Today
The scrip rose as much as 6.79% to Rs 360.90 apiece on Tuesday. It pared gains to trade 5.05% higher at Rs 355 apiece, as of 2:15 p.m. This compares to a 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 30.10% in the last 12 months and 43.32% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.55 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.92.