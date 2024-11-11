Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit Up 67% To Rs 102 Crore

Hindustan Copper’s Q2 FY25 results showed a 25.3% rise in Ebitda to Rs 152 crore. Despite a decline in margins, the company saw strong revenue growth and improved profitability. (Photo source: Hindustan Copper/ X account)
Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of financial year 2025.
The integrated copper producer's net profit increased 67.5% year-on-year to Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Revenue up 36% to Rs 518 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Ebitda up 25.3% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Margins at 29.3% versus 31.8%.
Net profit up 67.5% to Rs 102 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore.
What Aided Earnings?
Hindustan Copper's Q2FY25 revenues were aided by the 11.1% uptick in copper LME prices during the quarter. As per Systematix, copper prices stood at $9,336 per tonne versus $8,356 per tonne a year ago.
However, the company's 250 basis point margin contraction was driven by a 60% uptick in the cost of material consumed expenses, a 16% rise in other expenses, and a Rs 8.96 crore change in finished goods inventories expenses versus a reversal of Rs 52.16 crore a year ago.