Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit Up 67% To Rs 102 Crore

Hindustan Copper's Q2FY25 revenues were aided by the 11.1% uptick in copper LME prices during the quarter. As per Systematix, copper prices stood at $9,336 per tonne versus $8,356 per tonne a year ago.

However, the company's 250 basis point margin contraction was driven by a 60% uptick in the cost of material consumed expenses, a 16% rise in other expenses, and a Rs 8.96 crore change in finished goods inventories expenses versus a reversal of Rs 52.16 crore a year ago.