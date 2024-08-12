Hindustan Copper Q1 Results: Profit Surges More Than Twofold

"Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit surged more than twofold in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The copper manufacturing public sector unit's profit jumped 140% to Rs 113 crore in the April-June quarter, as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday..Revenue up 33.15% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 371 crore.Ebitda up 103.22% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 93 crore.Margin at 38.25% versus 25.06%.Net profit up 140.42% to Rs 113 crore versus Rs 47 crore.(This is a developing story)..Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 54% On Tax Write-Back, Beats Estimates "