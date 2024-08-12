Hindustan Copper Q1 Results: Profit Surges More Than Twofold

NDTV ProfitEarningsHindustan Copper Q1 Results: Profit Surges More Than Twofold
The copper manufacturing public sector unit's bottom line surged 140% to Rs 113 crore in the April-June quarter, as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period.

12 Aug 2024, 04:30 PM IST
(Source: Hindustan Copper/ X account)

Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit surged more than twofold in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The copper manufacturing public sector unit's profit jumped 140% to Rs 113 crore in the April-June quarter, as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Hindustan Copper Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 33.15% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 371 crore.

  • Ebitda up 103.22% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 93 crore.

  • Margin at 38.25% versus 25.06%.

  • Net profit up 140.42% to Rs 113 crore versus Rs 47 crore.

(This is a developing story).

