Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: Profit Up 22%, Beats Estimates

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,510 crore for the quarter-ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.Revenue rose 6% to Rs 5,976 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 5,636 crore over the same period last year..Revenue up 6% to Rs 5,976 crore versus Rs 5,636 crore. (Estimate: Rs 6,138 crore)Ebitda up 7.4% to Rs 1,640 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,637 crore)Margin up 30 bps at 27.4% versus 27.1%. (Estimate: 26.7%)Net profit up 22% to Rs 1,510 crore versus Rs 1,237 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,337 crore).Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 0.59% to Rs 4,089.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the Nifty 50.