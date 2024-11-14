NDTV ProfitEarningsHindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: Profit Up 22%, Beats Estimates
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: Profit Up 22%, Beats Estimates

14 Nov 2024, 01:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tejas fighter jet manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. HAL at the Aero India 2023 Expo at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tejas fighter jet manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. HAL at the Aero India 2023 Expo at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,510 crore for the quarter-ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue rose 6% to Rs 5,976 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 5,636 crore over the same period last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 6% to Rs 5,976 crore versus Rs 5,636 crore. (Estimate: Rs 6,138 crore)

  • Ebitda up 7.4% to Rs 1,640 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,637 crore)

  • Margin up 30 bps at 27.4% versus 27.1%. (Estimate: 26.7%)

  • Net profit up 22% to Rs 1,510 crore versus Rs 1,237 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,337 crore)

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 0.59% to Rs 4,089.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the Nifty 50.

