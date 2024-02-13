Hindalco Q3 Results: Net Profit Increases 72%, Misses Estimates on Impairment Loss
The aluminium producer's net profit saw an 71.1% increase year-on-year at Rs 2,331 crore in the December quarter.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter but failed to surpass market expectations in the quarter ending December.
The aluminium producer's net profit saw an 71.1% increase year-on-year at Rs 2,331 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with the Rs 2,394.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company failed to surpass expectations on account of high impairment loss of Rs 171 crore compared to an impairment loss of Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Hindalco Industries Q3FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declined 0.65% at Rs 52,808 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 48,117.4 crore)
Ebitda up % at Rs 5,865 crore vs Rs 3,548 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,584.1 crore)
Ebitda Margin at 11.11% vs 6.67% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11.6%)
Reported profit up 71.1% at Rs 2,331 crore vs Rs 1,362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,394.8 crore)
Shares of Hindalco Industries declined 12.4% from the previous close of Rs. 510.25 a piece after the results were announced, compared to a 0.48% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 at 2:12 p.m.