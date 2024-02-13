Hindalco Q3 Results: Net Profit Increases 72%, Misses Estimates on Impairment Loss

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter but failed to surpass market expectations in the quarter ending December.

The aluminium producer's net profit saw an 71.1% increase year-on-year at Rs 2,331 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with the Rs 2,394.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company failed to surpass expectations on account of high impairment loss of Rs 171 crore compared to an impairment loss of Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.