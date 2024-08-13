Hindalco Industries Q1 Results: Profit Up 25%, But Misses Estimates
Revenue was up 7.6% to Rs 57,013 crore in the June quarter.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s net profit rose but missed analysts' estimates in the first quarter of financial year 2025.
The aluminium producer's net profit increased 25% year-on-year to Rs 3,074 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 3,428-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Hindalco Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% to Rs 57,013 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,236.4 crore).
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 7,503 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,201.3 crore).
Ebitda margin expands 237 basis points to 13.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up 25% to Rs 3,074 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,428 crore).
Segment-Wise Performance
Novelis: Total shipment of flat-rolled products was at 951 kilotonne, up 8% YoY, supported by stronger demand for beverage packaging and record automotive shipments. Net sales were up 2% at $4.2 billion, while net income stood 3% lower annually due to initial charges of flooding at Swiss plant, higher restructuring, unfavourable metal price lag. The net income, excluding special items, was up 32% YoY at $204 million
Aluminum (upstream): Upstream Ebitda stood at Rs 3,493 crore, up 80% YoY from Rs 1,935 crore.
Aluminum (downstream): Downstream Ebitda per tonne was $138 per tonne in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared with $202 in the same period last year, down 32% YoY.
Copper: Ebitda for copper business stood at Rs 805 crore, as compared with Rs 531 crore in the same period last year, up 52% YoY. This growth was mainly driven by higher average copper prices during the quarter and robust operations, as per the company