HFCL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 46%, Revenue Up 16%

HFCL Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 46% advance year-on-year in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The telecommunication equipment manufacturer recorded a net profit of Rs 111 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 76 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 16% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,158 crore, in comparison to Rs 995 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 175 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 15.1% from 14.7% over the same period last year.

Shares of the company closed 6.37% higher at Rs 119.70 apiece, as compared to a 0.16% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 41.29% year-to-date and 85.07% over the past 12 months.