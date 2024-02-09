Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Rises, Tata Power Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Friday.
Hero MotoCorp.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.
The world's largest two-wheeler maker's net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing on Friday.
Tata Power Co.'s third-quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.
The power producer's consolidated net profit rose 2.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,076.12 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 895.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue increased 3.69% to Rs 14,651 crore as against Rs 14,129.12 crore over the same period last year.
Hero Motocorp Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 21.07% at Rs 9,723.7 crore vs Rs 8,030.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,665.3 crore).
Ebitda up 47.37% at Rs 1,362.03 crore vs Rs 924.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,345 crore).
Margin expands 249 bps to 14% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).
Net profit up 50.94% at Rs 1,073.4 crore vs Rs 711.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,042.1 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 75 per share and special dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Approved the investment of up to Rs 600 crore over two years for setting up Global Parts Center 2.0 in Andhra Pradesh.
Tata Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 14,651 crore vs Rs 14,129.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,636.04 crore).
Ebitda up 3.53% at Rs 2,417.42 crore vs Rs 2,334.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,867.48 crore).
Margin at 16.5% vs 16.52%, narrows 2 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 18.30%).
Net profit up 2.27% at Rs 1,076.12 crore vs Rs 1,052.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 895.20 crore).
Bandhan Bank Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Net profit up 152.13% at Rs 732.7 crore vs Rs 290.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 838.26 crore).
NII up 21% Rs 2,525.4 crore vs Rs 2,080.4 crore.
Gross NPA at 7.02% vs 7.32% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 2.21% vs 2.32% (QoQ).
SJVN Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.58% at Rs 543.31 crore vs Rs 551.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 551.17 crore).
Ebitda down 3.17% at Rs 368.47 crore vs Rs 380.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.60 crore).
Margin narrows 112 bps to 67.81% vs 68.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 74.90%).
Net profit down 51.64% at Rs 138.97 crore vs Rs 287.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.30 crore).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share.
Honasa Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.76% at Rs 488.2 crore vs Rs 382.1 crore.
Ebitda up 191.52% at Rs 34.4 crore vs Rs 11.8 crore.
Margin expands 395 bps to 7.04% vs 3.08%.
Net profit up 264.78% at Rs 25.9 crore vs Rs 7.1 crore.
Dish TV India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.82% at Rs 470.3 crore vs Rs 552.1 crore.
Ebitda down 31% at Rs 180.5 crore vs Rs 261.6 crore.
Margin at 38.37% vs 47.38%, narrows 900 bps.
Net loss at Rs 2.83 crore vs loss of Rs 2.85 crore.
PI Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.62% at Rs 1,897.5 crore vs Rs 1,613.2 crore.
Ebitda up 33.36% at Rs 553.6 crore vs Rs 415.1 crore.
Margin expands 344 bps to 29.17% vs 25.73%.
Net profit up 27.51% at Rs 448.6 crore vs Rs 351.8 crore.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.37% at Rs 472.01 crore vs Rs 465.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 498.13 crore).
Ebitda down 38.74% at Rs 56.31 crore vs Rs 91.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.73 crore).
Margin narrows 781 bps to 11.92% vs 19.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.80%).
Net profit down 48.44% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 48.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57.77 crore).
Inox Wind Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 122.66% at Rs 503.45 crore vs Rs 226.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 510.10 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 92.77 crore vs loss of Rs 184.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.60 crore).
Margin at 18.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.20%).
Net profit at Rs 1.81 crore vs loss of Rs 287.86 crore.
IRFC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 8.4% at Rs 6,745.3 crore vs Rs 6,222 crore.
Net profit down 1.8% at Rs 1,604.2 crore vs Rs 1,633.5 crore.
Inox Wind Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 121.98% at Rs 504.22 crore vs Rs 227.14 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 112.82 crore vs loss of Rs 184.57 crore.
Margin at 22.37%.
Net loss at Rs 6.52 crore vs loss of Rs 287.97 crore.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.82% at Rs 242.05 crore vs Rs 280.84 crore.
Ebitda down 14.35% at Rs 33.97 crore vs Rs 39.66 crore.
Margin narrows 8 bps to 14.03% vs 14.12%.
Net profit down 23.44% at Rs 17.37 crore vs Rs 22.69 crore.
Kennametal India Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 1.46% at Rs 270.8 crore vs Rs 274.8 crore.
Ebitda up 13.26% at Rs 42.7 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore.
Margin expands 204 bps to 15.76% vs 13.71%.
Net profit up 13.69% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 21.9 crore.
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.36% at Rs 272.61 crore vs Rs 228.39 crore.
Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 61.85 crore vs Rs 45.21 crore.
Margin expands 289 bps to 22.68% vs 19.79%.
Net profit at Rs 43.67 crore vs loss of Rs 0.38 crore.
Doms Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.34% at Rs 371.61 crore vs Rs 303.73 crore.
Ebitda up 42.78% at Rs 69.35 crore vs Rs 48.57 crore.
Margin expands 267 bps to 18.66% vs 15.99%.
Net profit up 43.4% at Rs 38.82 crore vs Rs 27.07 crore.
India Tourism Development Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 134.93 crore vs Rs 118.04 crore.
Ebitda down 3.25% at Rs 22.63 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.
Margin contracts 304 bps to 16.77% vs 19.81%.
Net profit down 20.79% at Rs 17.9 crore vs Rs 22.6 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.84% at Rs 251.97 crore vs Rs 231.49 crore.
Ebitda down 45.34% at Rs 35.89 crore vs Rs 65.66 crore.
Margin contracts 1,412 bps at 14.24% vs 28.36%.
Net profit down 67.57% at Rs 12.48 crore vs Rs 38.49 crore.
Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.58% at Rs 3,590.08 crore vs Rs 3,842.55 crore.
Ebitda down 25.16% at Rs 279.31 crore vs Rs 373.17 crore.
Margin at 7.78% vs 9.71%, narrows 193 bps.
Net profit down 56.87% at Rs 164.58 crore vs Rs 381.66 crore.
Happy Forgings FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 16.22% at Rs 341.99 crore vs Rs 294.26 crore.
Ebitda up 29.98% at Rs 95.16 crore Rs 73.21 crore.
Margin expands 294 bps at 27.82% vs 24.87%.
Net profit up 39.19% at Rs 57.89 crore vs Rs 41.59 crore.
Reliance Infrastructure Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.29% at Rs 4,657.33 crore vs Rs 4,110.96 crore.
Ebitda up 84.98% at Rs 544.78 crore vs Rs 294.5 crore.
Margin expands 453 bps to 11.69% vs 7.16%.
Net loss at Rs 421.17 crore vs loss of Rs 267.46 crore.
The New India Assurance Co. (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 8.95% at Rs 10,676.12 crore vs Rs 9,798.24 crore.
Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 713 crore vs Rs 745.06 crore.
Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.12% at Rs 3,014 crore vs Rs 2,551.6 crore.
Ebitda down 7.39% at Rs 191.8 crore vs Rs 207.1 crore.
Margin narrows 175 bps to 6.36% vs 8.11%.
Net loss at Rs 171.7 crore vs profit of Rs 14.2 crore.
IFCI Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 37.37% at Rs 215.7 crore vs Rs 157.02 crore.
Net loss at Rs 10.06 crore vs profit of Rs 67.42 crore.
Landmark Cars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.48% at Rs 959.24 crore vs Rs 876.13 crore.
Ebitda up 0.49% at Rs 65.24 crore vs Rs 64.92 crore.
Margin narrows 60 bps to 6.8% vs 7.4%.
Net profit down 28.45% at Rs 184.81 crore vs Rs 258.31 crore.
Cello World Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 527.05 crore vs Rs 488.96 crore.
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 132.11 crore vs Rs 120.31 crore.
Margin expands 46 bps to 25.06% vs 24.6%.
Net profit up 4.71% at Rs 90.66 crore vs Rs 86.58 crore.
Shipping Corp. of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.4% at Rs 1,340.68 crore vs Rs 1,496.23 crore.
Ebitda down 11.14% at Rs 416.92 crore vs Rs 469.17 crore.
Margin narrows 25 bps to 31.09% vs 31.35%.
Net profit down 49.61% at Rs 134.35 crore vs Rs 266.63 crore.