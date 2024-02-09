Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Rises, Tata Power Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap

Hero MotoCorp.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker's net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing on Friday.

Tata Power Co.'s third-quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.

The power producer's consolidated net profit rose 2.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,076.12 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 895.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 3.69% to Rs 14,651 crore as against Rs 14,129.12 crore over the same period last year.