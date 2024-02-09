Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Rises, Tata Power Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap

NDTV ProfitEarningsHero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Rises, Tata Power Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Friday.

09 Feb 2024, 10:05 PM IST
(Source: Hero MotoCorp website)

Hero MotoCorp.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker's net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing on Friday.

Tata Power Co.'s third-quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.

The power producer's consolidated net profit rose 2.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,076.12 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 895.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 3.69% to Rs 14,651 crore as against Rs 14,129.12 crore over the same period last year.

Hero Motocorp Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.07% at Rs 9,723.7 crore vs Rs 8,030.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,665.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 47.37% at Rs 1,362.03 crore vs Rs 924.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,345 crore).

  • Margin expands 249 bps to 14% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).

  • Net profit up 50.94% at Rs 1,073.4 crore vs Rs 711.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,042.1 crore).

  • Board declares interim dividend of Rs 75 per share and special dividend of Rs 25 per share.

  • Approved the investment of up to Rs 600 crore over two years for setting up Global Parts Center 2.0 in Andhra Pradesh.

Tata Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 14,651 crore vs Rs 14,129.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,636.04 crore).

  • Ebitda up 3.53% at Rs 2,417.42 crore vs Rs 2,334.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,867.48 crore).

  • Margin at 16.5% vs 16.52%, narrows 2 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 18.30%).

  • Net profit up 2.27% at Rs 1,076.12 crore vs Rs 1,052.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 895.20 crore).

Bandhan Bank Q3 FY24 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 152.13% at Rs 732.7 crore vs Rs 290.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 838.26 crore).

  • NII up 21% Rs 2,525.4 crore vs Rs 2,080.4 crore.

  • Gross NPA at 7.02% vs 7.32% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 2.21% vs 2.32% (QoQ).

SJVN Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.58% at Rs 543.31 crore vs Rs 551.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 551.17 crore).

  • Ebitda down 3.17% at Rs 368.47 crore vs Rs 380.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.60 crore).

  • Margin narrows 112 bps to 67.81% vs 68.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 74.90%).

  • Net profit down 51.64% at Rs 138.97 crore vs Rs 287.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.30 crore).

  • Board approves interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share.

Honasa Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 27.76% at Rs 488.2 crore vs Rs 382.1 crore.

  • Ebitda up 191.52% at Rs 34.4 crore vs Rs 11.8 crore.

  • Margin expands 395 bps to 7.04% vs 3.08%.

  • Net profit up 264.78% at Rs 25.9 crore vs Rs 7.1 crore.

Dish TV India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 14.82% at Rs 470.3 crore vs Rs 552.1 crore.

  • Ebitda down 31% at Rs 180.5 crore vs Rs 261.6 crore.

  • Margin at 38.37% vs 47.38%, narrows 900 bps.

  • Net loss at Rs 2.83 crore vs loss of Rs 2.85 crore.

PI Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 17.62% at Rs 1,897.5 crore vs Rs 1,613.2 crore.

  • Ebitda up 33.36% at Rs 553.6 crore vs Rs 415.1 crore.

  • Margin expands 344 bps to 29.17% vs 25.73%.

  • Net profit up 27.51% at Rs 448.6 crore vs Rs 351.8 crore.

  • Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.37% at Rs 472.01 crore vs Rs 465.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 498.13 crore).

  • Ebitda down 38.74% at Rs 56.31 crore vs Rs 91.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.73 crore).

  • Margin narrows 781 bps to 11.92% vs 19.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.80%).

  • Net profit down 48.44% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 48.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57.77 crore).

Inox Wind Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 122.66% at Rs 503.45 crore vs Rs 226.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 510.10 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 92.77 crore vs loss of Rs 184.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.60 crore).

  • Margin at 18.42% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.20%).

  • Net profit at Rs 1.81 crore vs loss of Rs 287.86 crore.

IRFC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income up 8.4% at Rs 6,745.3 crore vs Rs 6,222 crore.

  • Net profit down 1.8% at Rs 1,604.2 crore vs Rs 1,633.5 crore.

Inox Wind Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 121.98% at Rs 504.22 crore vs Rs 227.14 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 112.82 crore vs loss of Rs 184.57 crore.

  • Margin at 22.37%.

  • Net loss at Rs 6.52 crore vs loss of Rs 287.97 crore.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 13.82% at Rs 242.05 crore vs Rs 280.84 crore.

  • Ebitda down 14.35% at Rs 33.97 crore vs Rs 39.66 crore.

  • Margin narrows 8 bps to 14.03% vs 14.12%.

  • Net profit down 23.44% at Rs 17.37 crore vs Rs 22.69 crore.

Kennametal India Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.46% at Rs 270.8 crore vs Rs 274.8 crore.

  • Ebitda up 13.26% at Rs 42.7 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore.

  • Margin expands 204 bps to 15.76% vs 13.71%.

  • Net profit up 13.69% at Rs 24.9 crore vs Rs 21.9 crore.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.36% at Rs 272.61 crore vs Rs 228.39 crore.

  • Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 61.85 crore vs Rs 45.21 crore.

  • Margin expands 289 bps to 22.68% vs 19.79%.

  • Net profit at Rs 43.67 crore vs loss of Rs 0.38 crore.

Doms Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 22.34% at Rs 371.61 crore vs Rs 303.73 crore.

  • Ebitda up 42.78% at Rs 69.35 crore vs Rs 48.57 crore.

  • Margin expands 267 bps to 18.66% vs 15.99%.

  • Net profit up 43.4% at Rs 38.82 crore vs Rs 27.07 crore.

India Tourism Development Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 134.93 crore vs Rs 118.04 crore.

  • Ebitda down 3.25% at Rs 22.63 crore vs Rs 23.39 crore.

  • Margin contracts 304 bps to 16.77% vs 19.81%.

  • Net profit down 20.79% at Rs 17.9 crore vs Rs 22.6 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.84% at Rs 251.97 crore vs Rs 231.49 crore.

  • Ebitda down 45.34% at Rs 35.89 crore vs Rs 65.66 crore.

  • Margin contracts 1,412 bps at 14.24% vs 28.36%.

  • Net profit down 67.57% at Rs 12.48 crore vs Rs 38.49 crore.

Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.58% at Rs 3,590.08 crore vs Rs 3,842.55 crore.

  • Ebitda down 25.16% at Rs 279.31 crore vs Rs 373.17 crore.

  • Margin at 7.78% vs 9.71%, narrows 193 bps.

  • Net profit down 56.87% at Rs 164.58 crore vs Rs 381.66 crore.

Happy Forgings FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue up 16.22% at Rs 341.99 crore vs Rs 294.26 crore.

  • Ebitda up 29.98% at Rs 95.16 crore Rs 73.21 crore.

  • Margin expands 294 bps at 27.82% vs 24.87%.

  • Net profit up 39.19% at Rs 57.89 crore vs Rs 41.59 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.29% at Rs 4,657.33 crore vs Rs 4,110.96 crore.

  • Ebitda up 84.98% at Rs 544.78 crore vs Rs 294.5 crore.

  • Margin expands 453 bps to 11.69% vs 7.16%.

  • Net loss at Rs 421.17 crore vs loss of Rs 267.46 crore.

The New India Assurance Co. (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income up 8.95% at Rs 10,676.12 crore vs Rs 9,798.24 crore.

  • Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 713 crore vs Rs 745.06 crore.

Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 18.12% at Rs 3,014 crore vs Rs 2,551.6 crore.

  • Ebitda down 7.39% at Rs 191.8 crore vs Rs 207.1 crore.

  • Margin narrows 175 bps to 6.36% vs 8.11%.

  • Net loss at Rs 171.7 crore vs profit of Rs 14.2 crore.

IFCI Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Total income up 37.37% at Rs 215.7 crore vs Rs 157.02 crore.

  • Net loss at Rs 10.06 crore vs profit of Rs 67.42 crore.

Landmark Cars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.48% at Rs 959.24 crore vs Rs 876.13 crore.

  • Ebitda up 0.49% at Rs 65.24 crore vs Rs 64.92 crore.

  • Margin narrows 60 bps to 6.8% vs 7.4%.

  • Net profit down 28.45% at Rs 184.81 crore vs Rs 258.31 crore.

Cello World Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 7.79% at Rs 527.05 crore vs Rs 488.96 crore.

  • Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 132.11 crore vs Rs 120.31 crore.

  • Margin expands 46 bps to 25.06% vs 24.6%.

  • Net profit up 4.71% at Rs 90.66 crore vs Rs 86.58 crore.

Shipping Corp. of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 10.4% at Rs 1,340.68 crore vs Rs 1,496.23 crore.

  • Ebitda down 11.14% at Rs 416.92 crore vs Rs 469.17 crore.

  • Margin narrows 25 bps to 31.09% vs 31.35%.

  • Net profit down 49.61% at Rs 134.35 crore vs Rs 266.63 crore.

