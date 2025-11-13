ADVERTISEMENT
Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Jump 16%
The auto giant reported its bottom-line at Rs 1,393 crore against Rs 1,204 crore in the year-ago period.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 15.7% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.
The auto giant reported its bottom-line at Rs 1,393 crore against Rs 1,204 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue also saw a growth of 15.9% to Rs 12,126 crore from Rs 10,463 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
Hero Motocorp Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 15.9% to Rs 12,126 crore versus Rs 10,463 crore.
Ebitda up 20.3% to Rs 1,823 crore versus Rs 1,516 crore.
Margin at 15% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit up 15.7% to Rs 1,393 crore versus Rs 1,204 crore.
(This is a developing story)
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Hero Motocorp Profit Rises, NSDL Revenue Surges; KRBL Profit Soars
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT