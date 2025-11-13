Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Jump 16%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 15.7% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The auto giant reported its bottom-line at Rs 1,393 crore against Rs 1,204 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue also saw a growth of 15.9% to Rs 12,126 crore from Rs 10,463 crore in the second quarter of FY25.