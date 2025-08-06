Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Slips Nearly 6%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s profit was flat in the quarter ended June at Rs 1,125.70 crore.

Revenue of India's largest two-wheeler maker fell 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,578.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,381.71 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 14.4%.