Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Slips Nearly 6%
Revenue of Hero MotoCorp fell 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,578.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s profit was flat in the quarter ended June at Rs 1,125.70 crore.
Revenue of India's largest two-wheeler maker fell 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,578.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,381.71 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 14.4%.
Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 5.6% to Rs 9,578.86 crore versus Rs 10,143.73 crore.
Net Profit flat at Rs 1,125.70 crore versus Rs 1,122.63 crore.
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 1,381.71 crore versus Rs 1,459.75 crore.
Margin flat at 14.4%.
The quarterly earnings were shared aftermarket hours. The stock settled 1.56% lower at Rs 4,476 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Hero Motor Corp's shares have fallen 13.49% in the last 12 months and risen 7.58% year-to-date.
Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.