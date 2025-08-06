Business NewsEarningsHero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Slips Nearly 6%
ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Slips Nearly 6%

Revenue of Hero MotoCorp fell 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,578.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

06 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hero Motor Corp's shares have fallen 13.49% in the last 12 months and risen 7.58% year-to-date.&nbsp; (Photo: Hero MotoCorp website)</p></div>
Hero Motor Corp's shares have fallen 13.49% in the last 12 months and risen 7.58% year-to-date.  (Photo: Hero MotoCorp website)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s profit was flat in the quarter ended June at Rs 1,125.70 crore.

Revenue of India's largest two-wheeler maker fell 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,578.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,381.71 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 14.4%.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue down 5.6% to Rs 9,578.86 crore versus Rs 10,143.73 crore.

  • Net Profit flat at Rs 1,125.70 crore versus Rs 1,122.63 crore.

  • Ebitda down 5% to Rs 1,381.71 crore versus Rs 1,459.75 crore.

  • Margin flat at 14.4%.

The quarterly earnings were shared aftermarket hours. The stock settled 1.56% lower at Rs 4,476 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Hero Motor Corp's shares have fallen 13.49% in the last 12 months and risen 7.58% year-to-date.

Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Raymond Lifestyle Loss Narrows; BHEL Revenue Flat At Rs 5,487 Crore
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Raymond Lifestyle Loss Narrows; BHEL Revenue Flat At Rs 5,487 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT